Car exploded near Lviv after collision, one dead and several injured

A fatal road accident involving a car fire and explosion occurred in Dubliany, Lviv region, UNN reports with reference to the National Police Department in the region.

Details

The accident happened today, March 19, in the morning in the city of Dubliany, Lviv district.

"As preliminary established by the police, two cars collided, after which one of them caught fire and exploded. As a result of the incident, one person died, and there are injured," the police reported.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the accident and the personal data of the victims.

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