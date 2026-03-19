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Car exploded near Lviv after collision, one dead and several injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2538 views

Two cars collided in Dubliany, one of which exploded after the impact. Police confirmed one person died and several were injured.

Car exploded near Lviv after collision, one dead and several injured

A fatal road accident involving a car fire and explosion occurred in Dubliany, Lviv region, UNN reports with reference to the National Police Department in the region.

Details

The accident happened today, March 19, in the morning in the city of Dubliany, Lviv district.

"As preliminary established by the police, two cars collided, after which one of them caught fire and exploded. As a result of the incident, one person died, and there are injured," the police reported.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the accident and the personal data of the victims.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 27280 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Lviv Oblast