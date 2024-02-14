Calling for the seizure of Kyiv and justifying Russian aggression: 5 pro-Russian agitators detained

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Calling for the seizure of Kyiv and justifying Russian aggression: 5 pro-Russian agitators detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

Five pro-Russian agitators were detained for justifying Russian aggression and calling for the seizure of Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers detained five more pro-Russian agitators who justified Russian aggression and called for the seizure of Kyiv. In particular, a Kyiv blogger was notified of suspicion for anti-Semitic streams on social media. UNN reports this with reference to the press services of the SBU and of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural supervision of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 39-year-old Kyiv resident was served a notice of suspicion of violating the equality of citizens based on nationality, region and religious beliefs, as well as denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine (Part 1 Article 161, Part 2 Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

Details 

A man reportedly posted a message and a video containing anti-Semitic remarks on the territory of the Babyn Yar memorial park in Kyiv via his social media account. 

Prior to that, the suspect reportedly systematically promoted pro-Russian and anti-Semitic narratives through social media posts. 

According to the prosecutor's office, this is not the first time the suspect has violated the law, and indictments against him are pending in Podilskyi and Darnytskyi courts and in the court of Kropyvnytskyi.

A man:

  • held unconstitutional protests in the regions of Ukraine and resisted law enforcement;
  • in 2020, he overturned a Hanukkah religious structure in Podil;
  • in Kirovohrad posted a video on Facebook showing a copy of a book containing calls for a violent change of government and the seizure of state power.

In addition, the SBU in Zhytomyr region exposed activists of a local branch of fake people's power. They were two local residents who imposed Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine on people. 

For example, they called the armed aggression of the Russian Federation a "civil conflict" in our country. To spread hostile propaganda, the defendants held so-called "seminars" in the library building and then posted the relevant video on social media.

Also in Zaporizhzhia, the wife of the rector of the local UOC (MP) church was exposed, who in her own Telegram channel glorified the Russian occupiers and justified their crimes in Mariupol.

In Cherkasy , a local agitator who publicly called for a violent seizure of state power and a military coup in Ukraine was sentenced.

Russian informant detained for guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv14.02.24, 10:41 • 24677 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
podilDivision
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
mariupolMariupol
zhytomyrZhytomyr
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

