Calling for the seizure of Kyiv and justifying Russian aggression: 5 pro-Russian agitators detained

Law enforcement officers detained five more pro-Russian agitators who justified Russian aggression and called for the seizure of Kyiv. In particular, a Kyiv blogger was notified of suspicion for anti-Semitic streams on social media. UNN reports this with reference to the press services of the SBU and of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 39-year-old Kyiv resident was served a notice of suspicion of violating the equality of citizens based on nationality, region and religious beliefs, as well as denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine (Part 1 Article 161, Part 2 Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Details

A man reportedly posted a message and a video containing anti-Semitic remarks on the territory of the Babyn Yar memorial park in Kyiv via his social media account.

Prior to that, the suspect reportedly systematically promoted pro-Russian and anti-Semitic narratives through social media posts.

According to the prosecutor's office, this is not the first time the suspect has violated the law, and indictments against him are pending in Podilskyi and Darnytskyi courts and in the court of Kropyvnytskyi.

A man:

held unconstitutional protests in the regions of Ukraine and resisted law enforcement;

in 2020, he overturned a Hanukkah religious structure in Podil;



in Kirovohrad posted a video on Facebook showing a copy of a book containing calls for a violent change of government and the seizure of state power.



In addition, the SBU in Zhytomyr region exposed activists of a local branch of fake people's power. They were two local residents who imposed Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine on people.

For example, they called the armed aggression of the Russian Federation a "civil conflict" in our country. To spread hostile propaganda, the defendants held so-called "seminars" in the library building and then posted the relevant video on social media.

Also in Zaporizhzhia, the wife of the rector of the local UOC (MP) church was exposed, who in her own Telegram channel glorified the Russian occupiers and justified their crimes in Mariupol.

In Cherkasy , a local agitator who publicly called for a violent seizure of state power and a military coup in Ukraine was sentenced.

Russian informant detained for guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv