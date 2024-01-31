Broadway musical star Chita Rivera, who played in the original productions of "Chicago" and "West Side Story," dies

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 28522 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110278 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117495 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162467 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166680 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148527 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 76320 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 76338 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 56402 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 32046 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 68418 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262091 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230732 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110292 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87967 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92667 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115528 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116308 views
Actual
Broadway musical star Chita Rivera, who played in the original productions of "Chicago" and "West Side Story," dies

Broadway musical star Chita Rivera, who played in the original productions of "Chicago" and "West Side Story," dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20328 views

Chita Rivera, the legendary Broadway actress, has died at the age of 91. The Tony Award-winning actress played several iconic roles on Broadway during her 60-year career, including Anita in West Side Story and Velma Kelly in Chicago.

Musical theater legend and multiple Tony Award winner Chita Rivera has died at the age of 91. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

Chita Rivera died in New York after a short illness at the age of 91. Her daughter Lisa Mordente announced her death.

The dancer, singer and actress made history by becoming the first Latin American woman to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Award in 2002. In 2009, she also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Rivera has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won twice. In 2018, she also received a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement for a career that spanned nearly seven decades.

Famous playwright Terrence McNally, who wrote the book based on Rivera's roles in The Rink with Liza Minnelli in 1984 and Kiss of Spider Woman a decade later, considered it "a walking history book of the golden age of American musical theater.

It was Chita Rivera who played the role of the murderous Velma Kelly in the original 1975 Broadway production of Chicago and created the role of Rose in the surprise hit Goodbye Birdie with Dick Van Dyke in 1960. But it was her portrayal of the feisty Anita in West Side Story, the groundbreaking musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, that finally made her a star.

She was born as January 23, 1933 in Washington, DC. Her parents named the girl Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero. Her father, Puerto Rican musician Pedro Julio Figueroa del Rivero, died when she was 7 years old.

One of five children, she studied ballet from an early age and won a scholarship to the George Balanchine School of American Ballet in New York. She was still a teenager when, on a whim, she auditioned with a friend for the touring company of the musical Call Me Madame and won the role.

Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor of the Rivne Drama Theater, died at the front28.01.24, 23:46 • 31418 views

In 1957, she married Tony Mordente, an actor and dancer on the show. She was so integral to West Side Story that its London production had to be postponed until she gave birth to her only child, Lisa, in 1958.

Rivera's career was interrupted in 1986 when she suffered a compound leg fracture in a car accident in New York City while filming Jerry's Girls. But after physical therapy, Rivera played in "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1993, for which she won a Tony Award.

Rivera also made regular appearances in television entertainment shows, including a film version of Chicago in 2002.

Actress Sandra Milo, Federico Fellini's muse and icon of Italian cinema, dies29.01.24, 17:30 • 29604 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture
leonard-bernstainLeonard Bernstein
terrens-maknelliTerrence McNally
lisa-mordenteLisa Mordente
chita-riveraChita Rivera
reutersReuters
barack-obamaBarack Obama
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
new-york-cityNew York City
chicagoChicago
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising