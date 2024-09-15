Brazilian court collects $3.3 million from accounts of Elon Musk's companies

A Brazilian court has recovered $3.3 million from the accounts of Elon Musk's companies. This is reported by Euronews, UNN reports.

Details

The Supreme Court of Brazil, presided over by Judge Alexandra de Moraes, has ruled to confiscate approximately $3.3 million (€2.9 million) from the bank accounts of Elon Musk's companies, including the social platform X and satellite Internet provider Starlink.

This measure was taken in connection with debts that X owes to the Brazilian government in the form of fines.

After the confiscation, the accounts of both companies were unfrozen.

