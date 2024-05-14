Blinken and Kuleba had lunch together at a pizzeria in the center of Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had lunch together at the Veterano Pizza pizzeria in the center of Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Two men sneaked into a small pizzeria "Veterano Pizza" in the center of Kyiv , the statement said.

It is noted that the restaurant with a glass tabletop filled with empty shell casings was opened by Leonid Ostaltsev, a veteran of the Ukrainian army who served in Donbas in 2014 as part of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The restaurant is staffed by Ukrainian veterans who regularly deliver free pizza to hospitals where veterans are treated.

Blinken also walked through the center of Kyiv, stopping at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), where he stopped to look at a huge tribute to fallen soldiers made up of Ukrainian flags.

He was accompanied by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. They were surrounded by Blink's staff, special agents of the US diplomatic security service, and Ukrainian soldiers in balaclavas with rifles.

The walk took about five minutes.

Addendum

Today, on May 14 , Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation at the front, defense cooperation, including Patriot systems to protect cities such as Kharkiv, preparations for the Peace Summit, and accelerating the delivery of pledged military aid, as reported on social media, sharing a video of the meeting.