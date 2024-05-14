Blinken and Kuleba had lunch together at a pizzeria in the center of Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63763 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103952 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247603 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173509 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164871 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148248 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224341 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64811 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101058 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35384 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47199 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210612 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223337 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40262 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47199 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112351 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113287 views
Blinken and Kuleba had lunch together at a pizzeria in the center of Kyiv

Blinken and Kuleba had lunch together at a pizzeria in the center of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15608 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have lunch at a pizzeria run by Ukrainian army veterans in central Kyiv during Blinken's unannounced visit to discuss defense cooperation and preparations for the Peace Summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had lunch together at the Veterano Pizza pizzeria in the center of Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Two men sneaked into a small pizzeria "Veterano Pizza" in the center of Kyiv

 , the statement said.

It is noted that the restaurant with a glass tabletop filled with empty shell casings was opened by Leonid Ostaltsev, a veteran of the Ukrainian army who served in Donbas in 2014 as part of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The restaurant is staffed by Ukrainian veterans who regularly deliver free pizza to hospitals where veterans are treated.

Blinken also walked through the center of Kyiv, stopping at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), where he stopped to look at a huge tribute to fallen soldiers made up of Ukrainian flags.

He was accompanied by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. They were surrounded by Blink's staff, special agents of the US diplomatic security service, and Ukrainian soldiers in balaclavas with rifles.

The walk took about five minutes.

Addendum

Today, on May 14 , Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation at the front, defense cooperation, including Patriot systems to protect cities such as Kharkiv, preparations for the Peace Summit, and accelerating the delivery of pledged military aid, as reported on social media, sharing a video of the meeting.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising