Bidens adopt two black labradors rescued from a shelter

Photo: AP

Former US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have adopted two black Labrador puppies – Bo and Scout. This was reported on March 30 by the organization Humane Animal Partners, which helped select dogs for the Biden family, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the organization, the puppies were rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee, after which they were transferred to Delaware. The dogs were originally named Linda and Rocky, and they are brother and sister.

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Humane Animal Partners said they selected the animals after learning of the Bidens' interest in two black Labradors. Before the official adoption, the puppies spent some time at their home on a trial basis.

What dogs the Bidens had before

During their time in the White House, the Bidens were known for their German Shepherds. However, two of them – Major and Commander – were later removed from the White House after biting incidents.

Earlier, Jill Biden also stated that after the end of the presidency, they did not plan to bring these dogs back into their home. Another of their dogs, a German Shepherd named Champ, died in 2021 at the age of 13.

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