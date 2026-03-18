"Barcelona" destroyed "Newcastle United" in a high-scoring Champions League shootout

The match in the next UEFA Champions League game between Spanish "Barcelona" and English "Newcastle" turned into a real goal-scoring fireworks display, in which the Catalans left no chance for their opponent — 7:2. reports UNN.

Details

The hosts set the pace lightning fast: already in the 6th minute, Raphinha opened the scoring. However, the English's response was not long in coming — Anthony Elanga quickly restored parity after a successful attack by his team.

Then the game turned into an exchange of blows. Marc Bernal restored the advantage to the Catalans, but Elanga punished the hosts' defense for the second time, scoring a brace and leveling the score again — 2:2.

The key moment came already in injury time of the first half: young talent Lamine Yamal coolly converted a penalty and sent the teams to the break with a score of 3:2.

After the break, the intrigue disappeared. Fermín López increased the lead, and then Robert Lewandowski took the floor — the forward scored a brace within a few minutes, practically removing all questions about the winner.

The final point was put by Raphinha, who scored another goal and brought the score to a crushing defeat.

After the break, "Newcastle" looked confused in defense and regularly made mistakes, which "Barcelona" mercilessly took advantage of, turning the match into a one-sided show.

Earlier, we reported on how Portuguese "Sporting" came back after a 0:3 defeat, scoring five goals in the return match against "Bodø/Glimt". The Portuguese club dominated statistically and won with an aggregate score of 5:3.

Night of decisive battles in the Champions League: who has a chance to advance, and who will be eliminated today