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Night of decisive battles in the Champions League: who has a chance to advance, and who will be eliminated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Today, the second leg matches of the Champions League playoffs will take place, featuring Barcelona, Liverpool, and Bayern. The teams will compete for a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Night of decisive battles in the Champions League: who has a chance to advance, and who will be eliminated today

On Wednesday, March 18, the Eurocup evening will offer fans several intriguing confrontations in the return legs of the Champions League playoffs, UNN reports.

"Barcelona" and "Newcastle United" will be the first to take the field. The teams will play at 19:45, having equal chances after a 1:1 draw in the first leg. The Catalans will try to use the home stadium factor, while the English club will rely on discipline and counterattacks.

At 22:00, three matches will take place simultaneously. "Bayern" will host "Atalanta" after a crushing 6:1 victory in the first game. The German giant has practically resolved the issue of advancing, so the intrigue here is rather symbolic.

Instead, the duel between "Liverpool" and "Galatasaray" promises to be much more intense. The Turkish club minimally won the first match (1:0), leaving the English with a difficult task - to make a comeback at "Anfield".

Another bright match of the evening is the confrontation between "Tottenham Hotspur" and "Atlético Madrid". After a 2:5 defeat in the first game, the Londoners need to perform almost a feat, because the team from Madrid traditionally plays confidently with a lead.

Thus, the football evening of March 18 will combine both formal matches without much intrigue and matches where the fate of tickets to the next round will be decided until the last minutes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Real Madrid defeated Manchester City in the second leg with a score of 2:1. Arbeloa's team advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament on aggregate.

Stanislav Karmazin

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