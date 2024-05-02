Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to unite their power systems

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum on cooperation and unification of the three countries' electricity generation and distribution systems. This was announced by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mykola Chingiz oglu Jabbarov on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to Chingiz oglu Jabbarov, the implementation of this document will allow the three countries to cooperate in the production of "green" energy and the organization of its export through Azerbaijan to Europe, as well as to ensure the integration of energy systems and the efficient use of renewable energy sources.

Kazakhstan said that the parties to the memorandum will explore the possibility of connecting power systems by laying a high-voltage cable under the Caspian Sea.

A business model will be developed for the development of international transmission corridors - financing, revenue stream and ownership - as well as for the sale of green energy to the EU said Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Almasad Satkaliyev.

