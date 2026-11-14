Azerbaijan intends to increase and diversify energy supplies to Europe, going beyond the current ten EU member states. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated this at the ninth summit of the European Political Community in Dublin, Euronews reports, according to UNN.

Details

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had increased gas supplies to the European Union from 8 billion cubic meters to 13 billion cubic meters, accounting for almost half of the country's exports, and that, with the opening of new fields, the South Caucasus state plans to continue increasing gas supplies.

Cooperation is now also focused on renewable energy, which is a strategic national goal for Baku; Aliyev emphasized the agreement reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria on exporting renewable energy to European markets.

The President of Azerbaijan said that the gas pipeline stretching from Baku to Italy passes through the territory of seven countries and supplies gas to ten European Union member states through interconnectors in Bulgaria, is currently operating at full capacity, and that Baku intends to continue expanding its capacity.

Reminder

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that there are only two superpowers in the world today—the United States and China. He did not include Russia on this list.