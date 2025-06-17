$41.530.08
06:29 AM • 10586 views
05:57 AM • 24352 views
Attack on Odesa region: at least 19 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

On the morning of June 17, Russian drones massively attacked Odesa region, injuring at least 19 people. A kindergarten, a development center, and residential buildings were damaged, including in the historical center.

As a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on Odesa region on the morning of June 17, at least 19 people were injured. Civil infrastructure was damaged, including a kindergarten, an inclusive development center, and residential buildings, including in the historical center of Odesa.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by Oleksandr Kharlоv, Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

At dawn, the enemy massively attacked the peaceful Odesa region. More than 20 strike drones were launched at the Odesa region. Most of the air targets were destroyed by air defense forces. But unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid the facts of falling debris

- said Kharlоv.

He added that the enemy's target was civilian infrastructure, residential buildings.

Private vehicles, a kindergarten, a center for inclusive development for children.

Unfortunately, as of now, there are 19 victims, only one person has been hospitalized. The rest received medical assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis. Their lives and health are not in danger. Our rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack

- added the deputy.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Odesa, an attack by Russian troops took the life of a person, 17 injured were reported, including a minor girl and a pregnant woman, among the damaged buildings are buildings in the historical center of Odesa.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarUNN-Odesa
Ukraine
Odesa
