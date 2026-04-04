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Armenia threatens to withdraw from CSTO if Russia raises gas prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6676 views

Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan announced the termination of relations with the CSTO if fuel prices increase. For now, the parties are hoping for the results of leaders' negotiations.

Armenia threatens to withdraw from CSTO if Russia raises gas prices

Armenia has not ruled out the possibility of withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union if Russia decides to raise gas prices supplied to the republic. This was stated by the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, as reported by UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Such talks are not new, for example, talks about the import of Armenian goods, the price of gas. I must say that if they make such a decision, Armenia will make its decision and finally withdraw from the CSTO, from the EAEU... But I don't think it will come to this, because I know that there was a very good, effective conversation between the heads of the two countries.

- said Simonyan.

Let's add

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in the Kremlin on April 1.

ISW: Kremlin subordinates CSTO troops to its command to increase combat power25.06.25, 07:48 • 3460 views

Antonina Tumanova

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