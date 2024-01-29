Armenia Proposes to Sign Non-Aggression Treaty with Azerbaijan

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 17816 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108689 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116418 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158987 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161889 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260924 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175932 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232276 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 61576 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 69904 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 69081 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 48684 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 60593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260924 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229833 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108689 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84657 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115152 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115943 views
Armenia Proposes to Sign Non-Aggression Treaty with Azerbaijan

Kyiv

 • 33627 views

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a non-aggression pact with neighboring Azerbaijan while the countries wait to sign a full peace agreement. This follows recent territorial conflicts between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia's Prime Minister is proposing a non-aggression treaty with neighboring Azerbaijan while they wait for a full-fledged peace agreement. He said this in his speech at the celebration of the Army Day in Armenia, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars - in 2020 and in the 1990s - over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Last year, Azerbaijan regained control in a short-lived offensive.

We have proposed to Azerbaijan a mechanism for mutual arms control and a non-aggression pact if there is a delay in signing a peace agreement

says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian prime minister emphasized that Yerevan does not claim any territory other than its sovereign territory, and "no one can have any claim to any territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Georgia and Armenia sign a memorandum of strategic partnership

Lilia Podolyak

nikol-pashinyanNikol Pashinyan
reutersReuters
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

