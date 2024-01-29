Armenia Proposes to Sign Non-Aggression Treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a non-aggression pact with neighboring Azerbaijan while the countries wait to sign a full peace agreement. This follows recent territorial conflicts between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars - in 2020 and in the 1990s - over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Last year, Azerbaijan regained control in a short-lived offensive.
We have proposed to Azerbaijan a mechanism for mutual arms control and a non-aggression pact if there is a delay in signing a peace agreement
The Armenian prime minister emphasized that Yerevan does not claim any territory other than its sovereign territory, and "no one can have any claim to any territory of the Republic of Armenia.
