Armenia Proposes to Sign Non-Aggression Treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenia's Prime Minister is proposing a non-aggression treaty with neighboring Azerbaijan while they wait for a full-fledged peace agreement. He said this in his speech at the celebration of the Army Day in Armenia, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars - in 2020 and in the 1990s - over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Last year, Azerbaijan regained control in a short-lived offensive.

We have proposed to Azerbaijan a mechanism for mutual arms control and a non-aggression pact if there is a delay in signing a peace agreement says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian prime minister emphasized that Yerevan does not claim any territory other than its sovereign territory, and "no one can have any claim to any territory of the Republic of Armenia.

