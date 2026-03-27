Any steps to ease pressure on Russia are not productive - Sybiha

Ukraine believes that any steps to ease pressure on Russia are counterproductive - Kyiv expects them to be temporary and to be quickly reversed. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the "Support for Ukraine" session with the heads of the G7 foreign ministries, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about the situation in Ukraine after one of the most difficult winters in the history of our country. He also spoke about the further significant increase in Russian losses on the battlefield and Ukrainian operations to de-occupy territories.

Sybiha recalled the recipe for ending the war: US involvement, increasing the price of war for Russians, a deterrence package, and support for Ukraine.

Russia is trying to weaken sanctions and profit from high oil prices. Putin seeks to prolong not only his war against Ukraine, but also the war in the Middle East. For our part, we are not going to ease our own pressure - on the contrary, strikes deep into Russia will only intensify. It is fair for the war to return to where it came from - noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They discussed realistic steps for peace and Moscow's cooperation with Tehran.