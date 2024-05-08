Another Russian shelling and the Peace Summit: Zelenskyy talks to Dutch Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. They talked about another Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, communities and energy facilities, as well as the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

I had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. I told him about another Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, communities and energy facilities. I thanked him for the active work of the Netherlands in finding additional air defense systems for Ukraine, in particular for Kharkiv, which the Prime Minister personally visited and where we signed a bilateral security agreement. Noted the additional military assistance of the Netherlands in the amount of 1 billion euros - Zelensky said.

In addition, he said, they discussed further defense cooperation and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. The Prime Minister confirmed his participation in the event.

