An industrial facility in the Lviv region was damaged due to an attack by the Russian Federation: there are problems with the operation of power lines

As a result of a massive attack by the Russian army on Ukraine on the night of June 6, an industrial facility in the Lviv region was damaged, and problems with the operation of power lines are recorded near Lviv. This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Tonight, the enemy attacked Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries. An industrial facility in the Drohobych district was damaged. Kozytskyi wrote.

In addition, there are problems with the operation of power lines in several villages near Lviv. An emergency team of Lvivoblenergo is already working on the spot, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

According to Kozytskyi, the life support systems of the Lviv region are functioning normally.

Addition

Another attack by Russian troops claimed the lives of three rescuers in Kyiv, and 14 more were injured in the capital and in Ternopil region. In total, 3 people died as a result of the Russian attack tonight, and about 40 were injured.