An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih: what is known

An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports.

"Kryvyi Rih. There was an explosion. We are not filming or posting anything on the Internet," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.

Recall

An air alert has been declared in Dnipropetrovs'k and a number of other regions.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.

And then about a high-speed target moving in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.