"An ambulance barely brought a seriously ill grandmother to the hospital on the road destroyed by two well-known agricultural companies (video)

In the Chernihiv region, doctors could barely bring a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital - an ambulance simply could not pass on the road, which was almost completely destroyed by heavy vehicles of two well-known agricultural companies, UNN reports.

As local residents told our agency, the incident occurred the other day on the road between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarivka. "An ambulance carrying a patient who needed urgent hospitalization simply fell through and got stuck in pits and potholes on the road, which were impossible to avoid.

Locals say that this is not the first such incident and that it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for the locals, this road is almost the only way to get to the "big world." This road is also used by buses and school buses.

According to the people, the farms of Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company are located nearby, and it is because of their heavy vehicles that the road is now completely destroyed - tractors, large trucks, etc. drive along the road every day. However, these companies are in no hurry to help with even the current repair of the road surface.

Fortunately, the story of the elderly patient ended happily - the doctors, with some effort and help, managed to take the woman to the hospital, where she received the necessary care - she survived.

However, no one can guarantee that the next patient to be transported along this road will be as lucky because of the social irresponsibility of the two companies.