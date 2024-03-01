Amid farmers' protests, the EU plans to step up inspections of Ukrainian grain

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 17520 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24020 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169420 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159726 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166488 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247871 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153651 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371306 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 17564 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169463 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140405 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159766 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 152020 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15780 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22888 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44824 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Amid farmers' protests, the EU plans to step up inspections of Ukrainian grain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102677 views

The European Union will step up inspections of carriers to ensure compliance with agreements on grain exports from Ukraine amid Polish protests over Ukrainian goods.

Amid farmers' protests, the EU plans to step up inspections of Ukrainian grain

In an attempt to stop farmers' protests, the European Union will strengthen checks on carriers' compliance with agreements when exporting grain from Ukraine. This was stated by European Commissioner for Transport Adina Veljan in an interview with Reuters , UNN reports.

Details

Against the backdrop of statements about Poland's embargo on Ukrainian goods, Wielan emphasized that she is against closing the borders to trade with Ukraine. 

As long as the agreements are implemented properly, there should be no problems, and we are working to strengthen implementation. In other words, we have to make sure that operators do not go beyond the agreements, that they can only do bilateral operations, that... they have the right to transit

- said the European Commissioner.

According to her, EU countries are also benefiting from trade with Ukraine: exports by road from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have increased by double digits, exceeding the growth of goods coming to these countries.

Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko01.03.24, 17:18 • 100482 views

She added that this "shows that the border countries also have a profitable exchange.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his government is ready to take further decisions, if necessary, to effectively control products entering Poland and the EU at its border.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Reuters
European Union
Donald Tusk
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland
