Amid farmers' protests, the EU plans to step up inspections of Ukrainian grain

In an attempt to stop farmers' protests, the European Union will strengthen checks on carriers' compliance with agreements when exporting grain from Ukraine. This was stated by European Commissioner for Transport Adina Veljan in an interview with Reuters , UNN reports.

Details

Against the backdrop of statements about Poland's embargo on Ukrainian goods, Wielan emphasized that she is against closing the borders to trade with Ukraine.

As long as the agreements are implemented properly, there should be no problems, and we are working to strengthen implementation. In other words, we have to make sure that operators do not go beyond the agreements, that they can only do bilateral operations, that... they have the right to transit - said the European Commissioner.

According to her, EU countries are also benefiting from trade with Ukraine: exports by road from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have increased by double digits, exceeding the growth of goods coming to these countries.

She added that this "shows that the border countries also have a profitable exchange.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his government is ready to take further decisions, if necessary, to effectively control products entering Poland and the EU at its border.