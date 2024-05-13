Amid deficit, record electricity imports, industry will be limited in the evening - Ukrenergo

Electricity shortages remain in Ukraine for most of the day. Consumption restrictions for industry will be in effect from 17:00 to 24:00. A record volume of imports from 5 European countries is planned for today, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The power system has a significant electricity deficit for most of the day. Ukrenergo's dispatch center predicts the application of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers from 17:00 to 24:00," the company said.

Today, as of 9:10 a.m., consumption is said to have increased by 6.7% compared to the same time on the previous business day, Friday, May 10.

Today, emergency aid from the EU countries was reportedly used from 00:00 to 07:00.

Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU amid shortages, restrictions for industry possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Electricity should be consumed sparingly, especially from 5 p.m. to midnight.

ImportImport

During the day, imports are carried out from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 19,484 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,475 MW in some hours.

De-energizationDe-energization

As of morning, 412 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: there are new power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. For technical reasons: New power outages in Sumy region.