Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU amid shortages, restrictions for industry possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84294 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250944 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34726 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66882 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35075 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250944 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224777 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84294 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61089 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66882 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113032 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113918 views
Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU amid shortages, restrictions for industry possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20653 views

Due to significant damage to energy facilities and electricity shortages, Ukraine has received emergency electricity from Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and consumption restrictions for industrial consumers may be imposed in the evening.

Ukraine has already received emergency electricity from three EU countries today, and this is expected to continue in the evening. Due to significant damage to power facilities and a shortage of electricity, there may be restrictions for industrial consumers. Due to the shelling in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, gas supply to 550 consumers has been cut off. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Monday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

Over the past day, as indicated, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to less than 2% of daily electricity consumption.

Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system, the ministry said.

In the southern regions, the transmission system operator reportedly limited RES generation during daytime hours to prevent overloading the equipment of one of the high-voltage substations.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been provided. Emergency assistance will also be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption. Also, due to a shortage of electricity in the evening, consumption restrictions for industrial consumers are possible

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consequences of shelling

In the last day, as reported, gas pipelines were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling and 432 customers were disconnected from gas supply. In Donetsk region, 97 consumers were disconnected from gas supply due to hostilities, and 21 consumers in Sumy region.

Police officers received information about a bomb threat at one of the power facilities. During the inspection, no suspicious items were found.

"Given the significant damage to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). Industry - to revise production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure the avoidance of outages and strengthen the resilience of the power system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has dropped to 15.34 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 19,484 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising