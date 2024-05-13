Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU amid shortages, restrictions for industry possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Ukraine has already received emergency electricity from three EU countries today, and this is expected to continue in the evening. Due to significant damage to power facilities and a shortage of electricity, there may be restrictions for industrial consumers. Due to the shelling in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, gas supply to 550 consumers has been cut off. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Monday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

Over the past day, as indicated, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to less than 2% of daily electricity consumption.

Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system, the ministry said.

In the southern regions, the transmission system operator reportedly limited RES generation during daytime hours to prevent overloading the equipment of one of the high-voltage substations.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been provided. Emergency assistance will also be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption. Also, due to a shortage of electricity in the evening, consumption restrictions for industrial consumers are possible - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consequences of shelling

In the last day, as reported, gas pipelines were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling and 432 customers were disconnected from gas supply. In Donetsk region, 97 consumers were disconnected from gas supply due to hostilities, and 21 consumers in Sumy region.

Police officers received information about a bomb threat at one of the power facilities. During the inspection, no suspicious items were found.

"Given the significant damage to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). Industry - to revise production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure the avoidance of outages and strengthen the resilience of the power system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has dropped to 15.34 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 19,484 MWh. No exports are expected.