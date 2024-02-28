$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28688 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104429 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 268094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229226 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189844 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229891 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251323 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157311 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372084 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Amendments to the draft law on mobilization are grouped into 16 blocks: the committee expects this will help speed up the process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24831 views

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security is actively working to finalize more than 4,000 amendments to the draft law on mobilization and submit it for a second reading in March.

Amendments to the draft law on mobilization are grouped into 16 blocks: the committee expects this will help speed up the process

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security is actively working on more than 4,000 amendments to the draft law on mobilization, grouping them into 16 blocks to finalize the document and submit it for a second reading in March. This was reported in the parliament by MP, deputy chairman of the committee Yegor Chernev, UNN reports.

Details

"The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence understands the importance of adopting the draft law on mobilization, so it is actively working on the submitted amendments, which total more than 4,000. All the submitted proposals have been grouped into 16 blocks and are now being decided on as a basis, and then the secretariat will work on them, as there are many amendments that are repeated," Chernev was quoted as saying in the parliament's press service.

According to him, "some very active parliamentarians have submitted 100-300 amendments, but many of them are technical in nature." "If someone had the task of delaying the process of considering the draft law, it will definitely not work. We will consider everything in blocks and I hope that we will process this document in the near future. It may be submitted for the second reading as early as March, but the main question here is how the draft law will pass the session hall, since every MP has the right to put his or her amendment to the vote. If this happens, the consideration may drag on for weeks," the politician noted.

He added that there is also a special procedure, but it is hardly appropriate to apply it to such an important bill.

"I hope that we will come to an agreement with all factions and groups on the issues that should be left in the draft law and those that should be removed to pass it in the parliament as soon as possible," the MP said.

More than 4 thousand amendments to the draft law on mobilization have been submitted - MP

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
