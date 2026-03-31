Already 4 injured due to Russian strike on Poltava

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 4, with one person killed, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy attacked Poltava on the night of March 31.

One person died, the number of injured increased to four people. Among the injured is a girl born in 2018. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot - Dyakivnych wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the ceiling of the 9th floor of an apartment building was destroyed, window glazing and parked cars were damaged.

"The fall of enemy UAVs was also recorded at two other locations. The production premises of one of the enterprises were damaged. In addition, the buildings of another private enterprise were damaged. In these cases, there were no casualties," he added.

In Poltava district, a person died after drone debris fell, a child is among the injured