In Poltava district, a person died after drone debris fell, a child is among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of UAV debris falling in Poltava district, one person died and three were injured. Among the hospitalized victims is an 11-year-old boy.
In Poltava district, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack and falling debris. This was reported by the head of Poltava OVA Vitaliy Dyakivnych in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
Initially, Dyakivnych reported that fragments of an enemy UAV had fallen in the area, damaging an apartment building. At that time, one injured person was reported.
Later, he clarified that one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the strike. Two of the injured were hospitalized, including an 11-year-old boy.
According to updated information, unfortunately, one person died. Three people were injured. Two were hospitalized, including an eleven-year-old boy
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