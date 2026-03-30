The number of injured in Hlukhiv after the air bomb attack has risen to 13

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the evening of March 30 that the number of casualties from the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on the Hlukhiv community has risen to 13, UNN writes.

Details

According to the administration, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs, both strikes recorded close to each other in a residential area.

Among the injured is a child. The youngest victim is 6 years old; she was at home with her father during the attack.

People sustained injuries of varying severity, and eight victims remain in hospitals.

At least 15 residential buildings and cars were damaged. All victims are being provided with necessary assistance.

Occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on a dormitory in Hlukhiv, there are wounded