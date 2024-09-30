ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:59 PM • 65024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103233 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166625 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137632 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139000 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112067 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172611 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100035 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109672 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111763 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46541 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53580 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166625 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172611 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199982 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188916 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141742 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141798 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137936 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154826 views
All components of the Defense Forces control the entire length of the border with Belarus - State Border Guard Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16757 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported that the border with Belarus was controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

All components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the entire length of the border with Belarus. No unusual situations are recorded. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"On the border with Belarus, a country that continues to support Russia in the war, the situation remains under full control. All components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including border guards, the Armed Forces, and the National Guard, control the entire length of the border with Belarus. We do not record any unusual situations that could come from Belarus," Demchenko said.

However, he noted that this area remains a threat to Ukraine, and that defense capabilities continue to be built up along the entire length of the border.

Addendum

On September 27, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Lukashenko saidthat if NATO attacks Belarus, nuclear weapons will be used. According to him, NATO troops are already allegedly "lined up along the border, especially the Polish border.

On September 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech at the UN Security Council that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was dragging Belarus into a war with Ukraine and had nothing to say about it.

Anna Murashko

