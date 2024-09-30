All components of the Defense Forces control the entire length of the border with Belarus - State Border Guard Service

All components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the entire length of the border with Belarus. No unusual situations are recorded. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"On the border with Belarus, a country that continues to support Russia in the war, the situation remains under full control. All components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including border guards, the Armed Forces, and the National Guard, control the entire length of the border with Belarus. We do not record any unusual situations that could come from Belarus," Demchenko said.

However, he noted that this area remains a threat to Ukraine, and that defense capabilities continue to be built up along the entire length of the border.

Addendum

On September 27, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Lukashenko saidthat if NATO attacks Belarus, nuclear weapons will be used. According to him, NATO troops are already allegedly "lined up along the border, especially the Polish border.

On September 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech at the UN Security Council that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was dragging Belarus into a war with Ukraine and had nothing to say about it.