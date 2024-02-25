Air Force reports detection of drones in Vinnytsia and Poltava regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the discovery of Iranian-made Shahed drones in Vinnytsia and Poltava regions.
Details
In Vinnytsia region, three groups of "Shahed" were spotted moving westward.
In the Poltava region, two groups of "Shahed" are heading west.
