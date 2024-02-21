ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87788 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108783 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151573 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155518 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251502 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174434 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165654 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Popular news
March 1, 04:42 PM • 36026 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70226 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 38099 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 31615 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64146 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251502 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87788 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64146 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70226 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113155 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114038 views
AI has learned to predict liking on the first date

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119239 views

An artificial intelligence algorithm developed by American scientists can predict the liking between two people on a first date by analyzing their heart rate, breathing, and sweating during a conversation.

American scientists from the University of Cincinnati have developed an artificial intelligence-based algorithm that detects human emotions during a conversation with an interlocutor by analyzing indicators such as heart rate, breathing, and sweating. The study was published in the scientific journal IEEE, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

In their work, the authors wanted to better understand the phenomenon of physiological synchrony, in which people's respiratory rate and heart rate synchronize during communication or joint activities. This phenomenon is believed to signal sympathy for another person.

The experiment involved 36 people divided into 18 pairs. During the tests, the participants communicated with each other according to different conversation scenarios designed to evoke different emotional reactions. During the conversation, scientists recorded the biological indicators of the volunteers.

Based on the collected data, the scientists created an algorithm for classifying the type of conversation by physiological indicators. The neural network was able to identify people's emotions in different scenarios with an accuracy of 75%.

The results of the study can be applied in practice to assess the results of a wide range of communications, including the dynamics of a date or any other conversation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies

