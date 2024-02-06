ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Artificial intelligence finds a huge copper deposit in Zambia

Kyiv

An artificial intelligence startup backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos has discovered a huge copper deposit weighing more than 400,000 tons in Zambia using drilling data and artificial intelligence optimization.

KoBold Metals, a mining startup that uses artificial intelligence to find materials key to the transition to green energy, has announced that it has discovered a huge copper deposit in Zambia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

KoBold's shareholders are Breakthrough Energy Ventures, backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, as well as T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Bond Capital, Andreesen Horowitz and Equinor ASA. The company has been drilling at its site in Zambia for over a year.

The drilling project in Zambia is called Mingomba. It has a potential of more than 400 thousand tons of copper.

The property, which Goldman estimates could be worth $2 billion, is using artificial intelligence technology to process drilling data and optimize copper and cobalt exploration at Mingomba.

Focusing on the projected long-term shortages of materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium, KoBold is not worried about the low prices that are currently wreaking havoc on some battery metal mining projects around the world.

Mingomba can help the government of Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, reverse years of decline and achieve its goal of tripling production within a decade.

Artificial intelligence in military conflict simulations leans toward nuclear strike04.02.24, 23:30 • 31992 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies

