Artificial intelligence finds a huge copper deposit in Zambia

KoBold Metals, a mining startup that uses artificial intelligence to find materials key to the transition to green energy, has announced that it has discovered a huge copper deposit in Zambia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

KoBold's shareholders are Breakthrough Energy Ventures, backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, as well as T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Bond Capital, Andreesen Horowitz and Equinor ASA. The company has been drilling at its site in Zambia for over a year.

The drilling project in Zambia is called Mingomba. It has a potential of more than 400 thousand tons of copper.

The property, which Goldman estimates could be worth $2 billion, is using artificial intelligence technology to process drilling data and optimize copper and cobalt exploration at Mingomba.

Focusing on the projected long-term shortages of materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium, KoBold is not worried about the low prices that are currently wreaking havoc on some battery metal mining projects around the world.

Mingomba can help the government of Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, reverse years of decline and achieve its goal of tripling production within a decade.

