Against the background of the law on "foreign agents" in the EU may review visa-free travel with Georgia

The European Union is allowed, in accordance with the law on foreign agents, which they praised from Georgia, they can look at the visa-free regime of Belarus. As stated by the EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky, pish UNN z posilannam on Georgia Online.

Details

Commenting on the possibility of revising the visa-free regime for Georgia, the diplomat said that the liberalization of the visa regime for the country agreed to certain conditions.

After the adoption of the law "on transparency of foreign influence", we must check whether the conditions for visa liberalization still apply to Georgia - said the ambassador.

He also explained that to suspend visa-free travel for six months, the votes of not all members are needed, but the majority. According to the diplomat, will be considered as one of the options, and the member states will make a decision.

Georgia's ruling party wants to restrict LGBT rights in the country

However, he is concerned that if visa-free travel is suspended, ordinary citizens of Georgia will suffer, who "will pay a very high price.

I am not sure that this is what we want to achieve as a European Union. This is my personal opinion. However, a decision will be reached by the member states in the coming weeks." - summed up the EU ambassador to Georgia.

Recall

Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili called on the citizens of her country to collect signatures for a referendum on the law on "foreign agents" after the pro-government parliamentary majority overcame its veto on this document.

The US will review cooperation with Georgia and introduce visa restrictions due to the law on “foreign agents”