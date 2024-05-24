The US will review cooperation with Georgia and introduce visa restrictions due to the law on “foreign agents”

The United States is launching a review of bilateral cooperation with Georgia and introducing visa restrictions due to the Foreign Agents Act. This is stated in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which is posted on the website of the State Department, UNN reports.

Details

The United States believes that the law on foreign agents hinders independent media working to provide Georgians with access to high-quality information.

As Georgian citizens have spoken out against this law, we have seen clear signs of a campaign of intimidation and violence to suppress dissent. Both the "national security law" and the repressive tactics used to suppress legitimate dissent undermine Georgia's democracy and the fundamental freedoms to which the Georgian people are entitled, and run counter to Georgia's long-standing goal, as reflected in its constitution, of Euro-Atlantic integration and strategic partnership with the United States - Blinken said.

It is noted that in response to the actions of the ruling party of Georgia, the State Department is introducing a new policy of visa restrictions for Georgia, which will apply to individuals responsible for or involved in the undermining of democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. This includes individuals responsible for the suppression of civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation.

The US will also review bilateral cooperation with Georgia.

We continue to hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to advance their country's democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take Georgia's actions into account when planning our own - He added.

Recall

The U.S. Senate is preparing a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for the Foreign Agents Act, which impedes Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.

