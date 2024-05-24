The US will review cooperation with Georgia and introduce visa restrictions due to the law on “foreign agents”

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43932 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101151 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144387 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148951 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244509 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172937 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164444 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110694 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38321 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51509 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88194 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208870 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234781 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221757 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 43932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26280 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31407 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110694 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112617 views
Actual
The US will review cooperation with Georgia and introduce visa restrictions due to the law on “foreign agents”

The US will review cooperation with Georgia and introduce visa restrictions due to the law on “foreign agents”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19092 views

The United States begins to reconsider bilateral cooperation with Georgia and imposes visa restrictions due to Georgia's "foreign agents" law, which undermines democracy and suppresses dissent.

The United States is launching a review of bilateral cooperation with Georgia and introducing visa restrictions due to the Foreign Agents Act. This is stated in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which is posted on the website of the State Department, UNN reports.

Details

The United States believes that the law on foreign agents hinders independent media working to provide Georgians with access to high-quality information. 

As Georgian citizens have spoken out against this law, we have seen clear signs of a campaign of intimidation and violence to suppress dissent. Both the "national security law" and the repressive tactics used to suppress legitimate dissent undermine Georgia's democracy and the fundamental freedoms to which the Georgian people are entitled, and run counter to Georgia's long-standing goal, as reflected in its constitution, of Euro-Atlantic integration and strategic partnership with the United States

- Blinken said.

It is noted that in response to the actions of the ruling party of Georgia, the State Department is introducing a new policy of visa restrictions for Georgia, which will apply to individuals responsible for or involved in the undermining of democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. This includes individuals responsible for the suppression of civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation.

The US will also review bilateral cooperation with Georgia.

We continue to hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to advance their country's democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take Georgia's actions into account when planning our own

- He added.

Recall

The U.S. Senate is preparing a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for the Foreign Agents Act, which impedes Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.

You can see what happened to Fico: Georgian Prime Minister names “guilty” of assassination attempt on Slovak colleague and claims “threats” from European Commissioner23.05.24, 17:27 • 19754 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
natoNATO
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising