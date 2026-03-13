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After the death of two children in a reservoir in Kharkiv, the prosecutor's office and relevant services conducted inspections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

After the death of two children on the ice, the prosecutor's office checked the living conditions of internally displaced persons. Parents may be deprived of their rights due to improper care of their children.

After the death of two children in a reservoir in Kharkiv, the prosecutor's office and relevant services conducted inspections

After the tragedy at a reservoir in Kharkiv, where two children died, the prosecutor's office and relevant services conducted inspections of living conditions for displaced persons and held preventive talks with parents. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

With the participation of the prosecutor of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, together with representatives of the Children's Services, law enforcement agencies, and relevant city and regional services, preventive talks were held with the parents of children living in a dormitory for internally displaced persons.

- the report says.

These measures were taken after a tragic incident that occurred on March 12 at a quarry on Semena Kuznetsia Street in Kharkiv. Six displaced children living in this dormitory fell through the ice.

An eyewitness to the event, Serhii Soratokin, rushed to help and managed to save four of them. Unfortunately, two boys, aged 17 and 10, died.

Currently, an examination of the living conditions of the family of the deceased 10-year-old boy has been conducted. It was established that the child lived in the dormitory with his grandmother and older sister. The living conditions are satisfactory, but the parents do not live with the children. In this regard, the family will be registered as being in difficult life circumstances. Further, the issue of initiating the deprivation of parental rights and establishing guardianship (custody) will be decided.

Currently, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations are being conducted under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident," as well as under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — malicious non-fulfillment of duties to care for a child.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers are thoroughly and systematically establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Also, the staff of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office expresses gratitude to Serhii Soratokin, who, risking his own life, saved four children. His act is an example of true humanity and indifference.

- the report says.

Recall

In Kharkiv, six children fell through the ice, four were rescued by an eyewitness. Boys aged 10 and 17 died, their bodies were recovered by State Emergency Service divers.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv