Aerial bombs, drones and boats: France has published a list of military assistance to Ukraine for this year

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 3982 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131343 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225639 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167357 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161529 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112762 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199955 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100339 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 39092 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 48500 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99837 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69690 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213088 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226256 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213825 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69690 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155843 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158620 views
Aerial bombs, drones and boats: France has published a list of military assistance to Ukraine for this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21376 views

Since the beginning of 2024, France has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 1.32 billion euros, including aerial bombs, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and other equipment.

France has updated the official list of military assistance to the country, which Paris has transferred since the beginning of this year. The updated list includes aerial bombs, armored vehicles, drones, and ammunition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the French Defense Ministry.

Details

The agency notes that the list includes deliveries made before May 1, 2024.

Thus, in four months, France supplied Ukraine with military equipment totaling 420 million euros, to which 900 million euros paid to the European Peace Fund should be added, that is, military support from January 1, 2024 is more than 1.32 billion euros.

Zelensky signed an agreement to establish a branch of the defense company KNDS in Ukraine07.06.24, 14:36 • 22816 views

In particular, France supplied rations in the first months of the year (more than 100 thousand units),  night vision devices (1,526 units), 15 Milan anti-tank systems, 34 armored and medical vehicles, 5 TRM 10,000 trucks, 19 Zodiac Futura boats, 60 reconnaissance UAVs, small-caliber weapons, fuel, ammunition.

France also supplied air-to-ground bombs. Such deliveries were made for the first time this year. In particular, we are talking about 63 Mk81 bombs and AASM guided bombs, the number of which was not disclosed.

At the same time, France contributes to the security of Europe's eastern flank through ground deployments in Romania and Estonia, temporary air deployments in Lithuania, and a permanent maritime presence in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas

 - said the French Defense Ministry.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is going to supply Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine and will offer to train pilots.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

