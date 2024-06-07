Aerial bombs, drones and boats: France has published a list of military assistance to Ukraine for this year

France has updated the official list of military assistance to the country, which Paris has transferred since the beginning of this year. The updated list includes aerial bombs, armored vehicles, drones, and ammunition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the French Defense Ministry.

Details

The agency notes that the list includes deliveries made before May 1, 2024.

Thus, in four months, France supplied Ukraine with military equipment totaling 420 million euros, to which 900 million euros paid to the European Peace Fund should be added, that is, military support from January 1, 2024 is more than 1.32 billion euros.

In particular, France supplied rations in the first months of the year (more than 100 thousand units), night vision devices (1,526 units), 15 Milan anti-tank systems, 34 armored and medical vehicles, 5 TRM 10,000 trucks, 19 Zodiac Futura boats, 60 reconnaissance UAVs, small-caliber weapons, fuel, ammunition.

France also supplied air-to-ground bombs. Such deliveries were made for the first time this year. In particular, we are talking about 63 Mk81 bombs and AASM guided bombs, the number of which was not disclosed.

At the same time, France contributes to the security of Europe's eastern flank through ground deployments in Romania and Estonia, temporary air deployments in Lithuania, and a permanent maritime presence in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas - said the French Defense Ministry.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is going to supply Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine and will offer to train pilots.