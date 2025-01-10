Activist Shabunin's associates go against the AntAC: they support the scandalous law on exemption of arms suppliers from fines - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121407 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129480 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130283 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109522 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104289 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113867 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117108 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66210 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121064 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 59164 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 73335 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176448 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121064 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122730 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140428 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132252 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149683 views
Actual
Activist Shabunin's associates go against the AntAC: they support the scandalous law on exemption of arms suppliers from fines - media

Activist Shabunin's associates go against the AntAC: they support the scandalous law on exemption of arms suppliers from fines - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21278 views

Activist Shabunin's associates went against the AntAC: they supported the scandalous law exempting arms suppliers from fines, the media reported.

MPs Galyna Yanchenko and Anastasia Radina, who worked at the Anti-Corruption Action Center under Vitaliy Shabunin before being elected to parliament, voted in favor of draft law No. 6013 with an amendment exempting suppliers who failed to deliver weapons to the army on time from fines.

This is evidenced by the roll call vote, writes Law and Business. However, the AntAC urged MPs not to vote for this proposal and called it destructive for the front.

"This is not the first time that anti-corruption activists have harshly criticized those whom they previously supported and promoted to public office, and who are also careless about personnel, recommendations, and draft laws. For example, Shabunin used to actively promote Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, whom he now criticizes just as vigorously," the publication notes.

The adopted law exempts defense suppliers from paying a 7% fine for delaying the supply of weapons to the frontline by more than 30 days.

As a reminder, Shabunin himself is evading military service: he was fictitiously registered for service in a TRO battalion, where he received a salary and "combat" allowance, but at the same time lived in Kyiv. With the assistance of the NACP leadership, he was allegedly seconded to the agency, where he also failed to appear.

The SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion, forgery of NAPC documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid, and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

At the same time, activist believes that he has "legal grounds" not to serve in the army, because he failed a medical examination at school because of moles on his body.

Earlier, Shabunin campaigned for the election of pro-Russian propagandist Tetyana Montyan to the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, according to the media, the expert community once discussed the information that he allegedly organized the arson of his house in order to build a larger one in its place, thus legalizing the illegal proceeds from influence, in particular on the judicial system.

According to media reports, Orest Rudyi, the husband of AntAC co-founder Daria Kaleniuk, is also evading mobilization.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising