MPs Galyna Yanchenko and Anastasia Radina, who worked at the Anti-Corruption Action Center under Vitaliy Shabunin before being elected to parliament, voted in favor of draft law No. 6013 with an amendment exempting suppliers who failed to deliver weapons to the army on time from fines.

This is evidenced by the roll call vote, writes Law and Business. However, the AntAC urged MPs not to vote for this proposal and called it destructive for the front.

"This is not the first time that anti-corruption activists have harshly criticized those whom they previously supported and promoted to public office, and who are also careless about personnel, recommendations, and draft laws. For example, Shabunin used to actively promote Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, whom he now criticizes just as vigorously," the publication notes.

The adopted law exempts defense suppliers from paying a 7% fine for delaying the supply of weapons to the frontline by more than 30 days.

As a reminder, Shabunin himself is evading military service: he was fictitiously registered for service in a TRO battalion, where he received a salary and "combat" allowance, but at the same time lived in Kyiv. With the assistance of the NACP leadership, he was allegedly seconded to the agency, where he also failed to appear.

The SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion, forgery of NAPC documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid, and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

At the same time, activist believes that he has "legal grounds" not to serve in the army, because he failed a medical examination at school because of moles on his body.

Earlier, Shabunin campaigned for the election of pro-Russian propagandist Tetyana Montyan to the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, according to the media, the expert community once discussed the information that he allegedly organized the arson of his house in order to build a larger one in its place, thus legalizing the illegal proceeds from influence, in particular on the judicial system.

According to media reports, Orest Rudyi, the husband of AntAC co-founder Daria Kaleniuk, is also evading mobilization.