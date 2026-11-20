While serving as head of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov prevented the exchange of Ukrainian drone technologies for fighter jets from Poland. However, he did so after becoming a businessman, in exchange for his own profit. Political expert Yevhen Mahda commented this way on the recent deal between Fedorov’s Mission Defense company and Poland’s JRH ASI.

According to the expert, in this way Fedorov is not only violating the law on preventing corruption but may also be disclosing sensitive information about Ukraine’s defense technologies to other countries.

As Mahda reported, at the end of last year Warsaw proposed that Kyiv transfer Ukrainian drone technologies in exchange for Polish MiG-29s. According to the political scientist, Ukraine needs these fighter jets to intercept jet-powered drones.

"The then head of the Ministry of Defense, Fedorov, put the issue on hold. In June, the Polish side complained that the negotiations had stalled because of Ukraine’s unwillingness. The agreement was not finalized at the time, although the Polish side was enormously interested in our drones," Mahda wrote.

In the summer, Fedorov left his ministerial post, and several months later his company Mission Defense signed a memorandum with JRH ASI. Mahda believes that the Polish partner is interested in the same developments that had previously been discussed during negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

"In other words, Mykhailo Fedorov, as head of the Ministry of Defense, did not transfer drone technologies to the Poles in exchange for aircraft, but now he will do so in exchange for profit. Because although fighter jets are needed to protect Ukraine’s skies, money is obviously more important to Mykhailo Fedorov," the political scientist stated.

The expert separately emphasized Fedorov’s possible violation of anti-corruption legislation and the disclosure of classified information, which could threaten Ukraine’s national interests.

"As head of the MoD, Fedorov had access to classified information and advanced military developments. So what does it mean now: is he selling this information to other countries? Or even simply giving it away? "This looks very much like a direct violation of the Law \"On Preventing Corruption,\" which clearly prohibits using, for one’s own interests, information obtained through one’s official position. Is this not corruption, but merely commercial \"visionary thinking\"?" the political scientist concluded.

As is known, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov became a co-founder of the IT company "BERN IT," linked to enterprises belonging to oligarchs Vadym Novynskyi and Kostyantyn Zhevago. Within the same structure, he was granted a deferment from service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while he himself left for the United States for a month.