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A Russian general has been notified of suspicion over the "Smerch" strike on Pokrovsk in February 2023

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Sergey Kuzovlyov was served notice of suspicion in absentia over the shelling of Pokrovsk in February 2023. Three civilians were killed and 11 wounded.

A Russian general has been notified of suspicion over the "Smerch" strike on Pokrovsk in February 2023
Sergey Kuzovlyov

A Russian general who ordered a strike with Smerch systems on residential areas of Pokrovsk in February 2023 was served notice of suspicion in absentia, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

The Security Service and the Prosecutor's Office have documented another war crime by the commander of Russia's Moscow Military District, Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlyov.

According to the investigation, the official was involved in organizing massive attacks on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region using heavy weapons, which resulted in the deaths of local residents.

It was established that in February 2023, Kuzovlyov planned and ordered a strike on residential areas of Pokrovsk using Smerch and Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems.

It was documented that three civilians were killed and another eleven suffered injuries of varying severity as a result of one such attack.

Russian general notified of suspicion over "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure11.08.26, 12:46 • 4232 views

The investigation found that at the time, the Russian general was serving as commander of the aggressor country's Southern Military District.

To carry out the strikes on civilian facilities, Kuzovlyov deployed units of Russia's 439th Rocket Artillery Brigade.

According to the investigation, the Russian invaders attacked residential buildings in the district center from firing positions of Russian multiple-launch rocket systems in temporarily occupied Makiivka.

On the basis of new evidence, SBU investigators served Kuzovlyov notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).

Since the perpetrator is located in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

Reminder

Earlier, the Security Service reported in absentia that a Russian invader had been served notice of suspicion over organizing an Iskander attack on a café in Kramatorsk in June 2023.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk in 2023 - general Kuzovlev was charged in absentia03.07.26, 18:14 • 4002 views

The investigation was conducted by officers of the SBU's Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

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