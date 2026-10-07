Russian attack killed 12 people: an 8-year-old boy was killed in Pryluky

Following Russia’s massive attack using ballistic missiles on the night of October 7, rescue operations are continuing in Kyiv and four regions. Twelve people are known to have been killed, including a child. Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at eight locations—in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and in the Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions. This combined terrorist strike on Ukrainian cities killed 12 people. More than 40 civilians were also injured. In Pryluky, rescuers and police officers are searching for missing people who may be under the rubble of an ordinary five-story apartment building. Six people have already been killed in the enemy attack on the city, including an 8-year-old boy. Another 34 people, including 5 children, were injured. The youngest girl is only 3 years old - Vygivskyi wrote.

What the enemy attacked

"Residential buildings, a plumbing warehouse, a garage cooperative, shops—this strike was once again directed at civilians, at families who were sleeping in their homes. There was no military purpose whatsoever in the shelling of one of the capital’s cemeteries either," the Interior Minister reported.

According to him, all our units and the necessary services continue to work at the sites of the attacks. "In Kremenchuk and Pryluky, we are deploying mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs—citizens can restore lost documents or deregister vehicles for free. We are also deploying units from neighboring regions in order to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible," he noted.

Police officer injured

"Unfortunately, today is also a difficult day for the personnel of the Interior Ministry system. A police officer was injured in Pryluky in the attack. Her husband, who until recently had been fighting at the front as part of the police, and her mother were killed. Eternal memory to all those who died, and condolences to their families," the minister stated.

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