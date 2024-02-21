A new report on the brutal sexual crimes committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel contains disturbing details

According to a new report, Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 led to serious and systematic sexual crimes. The Israeli Association of Rape Crisis Centers for Victims of Crime (ARCCI) is waiting for a specific position from international organizations, UNN reports .

Details

The report states that during the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October, several participants committed sexual assault and rape, as well as sadistic acts of a cruel and demonstrative nature.

Most victims were killed during or after the rape. Victims of sexual violence included women, children and men.

Sexual assaults mainly took place at the Nova music festival in Reims, in the cities under attack, at military bases on the border of the Gaza Strip, and in hostage situations.

The report, which was presented to the UN leadership, leaves no room for denial or ignoring - emphasized Orit Suliceanu, Head of ARCCI.

We expect international organizations to take a clear position - he added.

