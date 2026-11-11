A massive UAV attack left Kryvyi Rih without electricity

The enemy launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih during the night into Wednesday, November 11. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy's UAVs targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

The city is partially without electricity. We are stabilizing the water and sewage systems using generators. Heating will be more difficult. Apartment buildings, schools, and kindergartens have been damaged - Vilkul stated.

He added that emergency crews from all energy and utility services are working at the sites of the strikes.

Reminder

In October, Russia struck a hospital in the center of Kryvyi Rih with "Banderols," injuring two people.

In Kryvyi Rih, 56,000 subscribers were left without power due to an outage: some are receiving electricity according to a schedule