A large-scale fire on Naberezhna-Korchuvatska in Kyiv engulfed hundreds of square meters of garbage

In Kyiv, on Naberezhna-Korchuvatska Street, garbage caught fire over an area of approximately 300 square meters. Firefighting units and additional equipment have been deployed to extinguish the blaze. This was reported by Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, to a journalist from UNN.

Details

"As of now, rescuers are working on Naberezhna-Korchuvatska. There is a garbage fire covering an area of approximately 300 square meters. Currently, two fire engines are working there, and additional vehicles have been brought in to supply water, as it is a waterless area. So, rescuers are working there now, and we hope there are no casualties," said the spokesperson.

Recall

A fire occurred in the area of Stolychne Highway in the capital. Plumes of black smoke are rising above the scene.

Child injured in explosion in a dumpster in Kyiv region