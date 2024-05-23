ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

A child was injured in the explosion of a Russian UAV in Kharkiv region

A child was injured in the explosion of a Russian UAV in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13183 views

An 11-year-old boy sustained concussion after a Russian drone crashed in the village of Ryasne, Kharkiv region.

An 11-year-old boy sustained contusions as a result of a Russian drone falling. The incident took place in the village of Ryasne, Zolochiv community. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

An 11-year-old boy was injured in the village of Ryasne, Kharkiv region, as a result of a drone attack by the Russian armed forces.

The strike occurred at 14:30 in the village of Ryasne, Zolochiv community. The boy was hospitalized with an acubarotrauma. 

- Syniehubov reports.

Recall

Six people were injured in Dergachi, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian strike, three of them hospitalized. Several houses and cars were damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

