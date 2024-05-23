A child was injured in the explosion of a Russian UAV in Kharkiv region

An 11-year-old boy sustained contusions as a result of a Russian drone falling. The incident took place in the village of Ryasne, Zolochiv community. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Syniehubov, according to UNN.

An 11-year-old boy was injured in the village of Ryasne, Kharkiv region, as a result of a drone attack by the Russian armed forces.

The strike occurred at 14:30 in the village of Ryasne, Zolochiv community. The boy was hospitalized with an acubarotrauma. - Syniehubov reports.

Six people were injured in Dergachi, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian strike, three of them hospitalized. Several houses and cars were damaged.