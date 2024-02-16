A charity event dedicated to Serhiy Sviatchenko's work was held in the capital to raise money for ambulances for the military

The art space Corpus Fine Art hosted a charity evening dedicated to the work of the iconic Ukrainian-Danish artist Serhiy Sviatchenko, namely his series of collages "Less". The peculiarity of this evening was that it raised money for ambulances for the military, reports UNN.

Serhiy Sviatchenko is a world-renowned artist whose works have been exhibited at solo and group exhibitions in Europe, Canada, the United States and Japan. For more than 30 years of work in Europe, he was awarded the prestigious international Yellow Pencil Award 2007 (London), founded the Senko Studio gallery and became known internationally as the creator of his own direction in collage art.

In Ukraine, back in the 1980s, Sviatchenko was one of the first organizers and curators of contemporary art exhibitions. In addition to the Less collages presented in the exhibition space, an important feature of the project is the gallery windows decorated with fragments of the artist's works.

Sviatchenko's last such collaboration took place in Copenhagen in 2018, when he created unique collages for the windows of Magasin du Nord in honor of the store's 150th anniversary. For Ukraine, such an event is a new experience that gives people the opportunity to see what Serhiy Sviatchenko does best - blurring the boundaries between genres and integrating contemporary art into urban architecture. During the charity event, limited sets of nine less-collages by Serhiy Sviatchenko were presented and signed by the author.

All funds raised from donations and the sale of collage collections will be transferred to the Front Art volunteer group and used to purchase ambulances for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"This is a charity event to raise money to buy ambulances. Two of them will be purchased for Kherson and one will go to Donbass," said Oleksiy Vasylenko, one of the event organizers. Fundraising is ongoing.

You can donate using the qr-code below.

You can see the bright showcases with fragments of Serhiy Sviatchenko's collages at 74 Antonovycha Street in Kyiv (Corpus Fine Art Gallery). The stream of the event can be viewed here.