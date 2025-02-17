22-degree frost hit the Carpathians: photo of a snow-covered peak shown

A 22-degree frost was observed on the snow-covered Pip Ivan Chornohirsky mountain in the Carpathians in the morning, UNN reports, citing the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia Facebook post.

Details

As reported, on the morning of February 17, the weather on Mount Pip Ivan was cloudy with clearings. There was a northeast wind of 6 m/s.

"The air temperature is -22°C," the message reads.

It is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

