22-degree frost hit the Carpathians: photo of a snow-covered peak shown
Kyiv • UNN
On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, the air temperature dropped to -22°C. The weather is cloudy with clearings and a northeast wind of 6 m/s.
A 22-degree frost was observed on the snow-covered Pip Ivan Chornohirsky mountain in the Carpathians in the morning, UNN reports, citing the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia Facebook post.
Details
As reported, on the morning of February 17, the weather on Mount Pip Ivan was cloudy with clearings. There was a northeast wind of 6 m/s.
"The air temperature is -22°C," the message reads.
It is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
