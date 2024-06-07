90% of rescuers and police officers are booked from mobilization - Klimenko

The Ministry of internal affairs has decided to reserve 90% of the personnel of the State Emergency Service and the National Police of Ukraine. 10% of employees of the State Emergency Service have a choice to mobilize to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard or the state border service. This was announced by the minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.

Details

90% of rescuers and police officers are booked. According to the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers, the number of military-liable employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, which are subject to booking, can be more than 50% according to a separate decision of the minister of Defense, taken on the basis of a well-founded appeal of the Minister of internal affairs. Accordingly, an agreed decision was made to book 90% of the personnel of the State Emergency Service and the National Police Klimenko said.

He added that 10% of employees of the State Emergency Service have a choice to mobilize in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard or the state border service.

Also, 10% of police officers who are subject to mobilization can join the rage brigade or additionally created three combat brigades of the National Police of Ukraine.

Regarding rescuers: our position is that employees of rapid response units (firefighters, sappers, rescuers, chemists, engineers, etc.) should be fully booked. Therefore, this decision will not affect the efficiency and efficiency of the State Emergency Service Klimenko added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that provides for booking a part of employees of the state emergency service of Ukraine.

Recently, a petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of ministers, calling for booking from mobilization for all personnel of the fire department and emergency situations service, operational and Rescue Service and other civil protection workers.

On Tuesday, June 4, people's deputies summoned Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the situation with booking employees of the State Emergency Service.