86 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day: enemy intensifies activity in Toretsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 86 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. After a long lull, the aggressor became more active in the Toretsk sector. Ukrainian soldiers are bravely repelling enemy attacks. Our intelligence, artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are working. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 19.00 on June 18, UNN reported.

The aviation, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian personnel, two command and control points, one command and observation post, and two enemy air defense facilities, - the statement said.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat engagements continue in the area of Vovchansk.

During the day, total Russian losses amounted to 105 people (irreversible and sanitary). Also, one enemy tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two artillery systems, eight vehicles and one special equipment unit were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , nine enemy attempts to break into our defense lines were registered. Two attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Berestove continue to be repelled.

In the Liman sector, another firefight takes place near Terny, and the total number of enemy assault actions has increased to 11.

In the Northern sector, the enemy resorted to assault operations 14 times. The battle with the Russian invaders near the village of Spirne continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants keep trying to improve their position in the Novyi neighborhood of Chasiv Yar. The fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian occupants intensified their activities and launched five assault operations at once - near the settlements of New York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are controlling the situation and repelling the aggressor.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector . The number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day has increased to 26. 12 Russian attacks are being repelled, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders have already made four assault attempts on the location of Krasnohorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repel an attack by the occupants near Urozhayne.

New artillery strikes from the territory of Russia were carried out on the border settlements of Sumy region. Thus, the village of Turya was shelled from the direction of Grafovka (Russia), Vovkivka and Khodyno - from Stara Mykolaivka (Russia), Sydorivka - from Popovka (Russia).

In other areas, the situation remains without significant changes.

Recall

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1,230 personnel, 16 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 cruise missile, as well as 40 vehicles and tankers.