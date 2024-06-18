86 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day: enemy intensifies activity in Toretsk sector - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8926 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 109323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237550 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146244 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369824 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182272 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149744 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 109172 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98729 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117021 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 112247 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132148 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5350 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8390 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13571 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15043 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18902 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

86 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day: enemy intensifies activity in Toretsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43060 views

Since the beginning of the day, 86 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with Russian troops intensifying their activity in the Toretsk sector, which Ukrainian troops are bravely defending.

86 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day: enemy intensifies activity in Toretsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 86 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. After a long lull, the aggressor became more active in the Toretsk sector. Ukrainian soldiers are bravely repelling enemy attacks. Our intelligence, artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are working. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 19.00 on June 18, UNN reported.

The aviation, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian personnel, two command and control points, one command and observation post, and two enemy air defense facilities,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat engagements continue in the area of Vovchansk.

During the day, total Russian losses amounted to 105 people (irreversible and sanitary). Also, one enemy tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two artillery systems, eight vehicles and one special equipment unit were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , nine enemy attempts to break into our defense lines were registered. Two attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Berestove continue to be repelled.

In the Liman sector, another firefight takes place near Terny, and the total number of enemy assault actions has increased to 11.

In the Northern sector, the enemy resorted to assault operations 14 times. The battle with the Russian invaders near the village of Spirne continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants keep trying to improve their position in the Novyi neighborhood of Chasiv Yar. The fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian occupants intensified their activities and launched five assault operations at once - near the settlements of New York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are controlling the situation and repelling the aggressor.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector . The number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day has increased to 26. 12 Russian attacks are being repelled, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders have already made four assault attempts on the location of Krasnohorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repel an attack by the occupants near Urozhayne.

New artillery strikes from the territory of Russia were carried out on the border settlements of Sumy region. Thus, the village of Turya was shelled from the direction of Grafovka (Russia), Vovkivka and Khodyno - from Stara Mykolaivka (Russia), Sydorivka - from Popovka (Russia).

In other areas, the situation remains without significant changes.

Recall

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1,230 personnel, 16 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 cruise missile, as well as 40 vehicles and tankers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
New York City
Kramatorsk
Sums
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41