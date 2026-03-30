147 battles on the front, enemy used 9.3 thousand drones - General Staff

147 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 30, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, 70 air strikes, dropping 237 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 9355 kamikaze drones and carried out 3912 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Sumy region; Lisne, Pokrovske, Pysantsi, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Pidhavrylivka, Khrystoforivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zalyvne, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Marianivka, Sofiivka, Zorivka, Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke, Dolynka, Huliaipole, Myrny, Zarichne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel and a control point for enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 111 shellings yesterday, four of which involved multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near the settlement of Vilcha and towards Zybyne and Okhtymivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times. They tried to break into our defense towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Lyman, and Novosergiyivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, and Kalenyky yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka Druha and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 31 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Udachne, Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Bilyakivka, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiya, and Novopavlivka, as well as towards the settlement of Hannivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Ternove, Vyshneve, Rybne, and Krasnohirske.

Ten attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday in the Huliaipole direction in the areas of Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russia lost another 870 servicemen and over 2,400 drones and other equipment in a day