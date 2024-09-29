136 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62978 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102990 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166231 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137420 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142899 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138945 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181857 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99140 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109488 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111586 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45124 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52264 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181857 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199829 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188780 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141644 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146419 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137857 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154755 views
Actual
136 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

136 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41870 views

Over the last day, there were 136 combat engagements, most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russia conducted 70 air strikes, used 628 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,300 times.

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire on them. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22:00 on 29.09.2024, UNN reports. 

The Russian invaders carried out 70 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 110 drones. In addition, they engaged 628 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,300 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Three firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector . Defense forces repelled a Russian offensive near Vovchansk. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove and Lozova. Twelve attacks were completed, one is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Nevske, and in the area of Serebryansky forest. As of now, all 12 combat engagements have been completed.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy offensive near Verkhnekamianske. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six battles took place near Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar, where one attack by Russian troops is still ongoing.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Toretsk sector. Russians stormed the positions of our units near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Seven clashes are over, four are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, 28 attacks took place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selydove, Zelene Pole, Krutyi Yar and Zhuravka since the beginning of the day. Defense forces stopped all enemy offensives.

Today, 297 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 114 of them were eliminated irretrievably. Two infantry fighting vehicles, seven UAVs and six vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, one infantry fighting vehicle, three mortars and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 23 times near Tsukuryno, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. The fighting is currently over.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attempts to force our units out of their defense lines near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelizavetivka. Fifteen clashes were completed, two are still ongoing.

Three firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. Russian invaders attacked near Novodanylivka.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on Russian territory. As of now, 14 air strikes involving 20 guided aerial bombs have been reported,

- the General Staff noted.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Denmark will finance more than 16 billion hryvnias for the purchase of arms for Ukraine from the Ukrainian defense industry29.09.24, 15:27 • 41571 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising