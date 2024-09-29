136 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire on them. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22:00 on 29.09.2024, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders carried out 70 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 110 drones. In addition, they engaged 628 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,300 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

Three firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector . Defense forces repelled a Russian offensive near Vovchansk. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove and Lozova. Twelve attacks were completed, one is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Nevske, and in the area of Serebryansky forest. As of now, all 12 combat engagements have been completed.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy offensive near Verkhnekamianske. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six battles took place near Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar, where one attack by Russian troops is still ongoing.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Toretsk sector. Russians stormed the positions of our units near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Seven clashes are over, four are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, 28 attacks took place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selydove, Zelene Pole, Krutyi Yar and Zhuravka since the beginning of the day. Defense forces stopped all enemy offensives.

Today, 297 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 114 of them were eliminated irretrievably. Two infantry fighting vehicles, seven UAVs and six vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, one infantry fighting vehicle, three mortars and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 23 times near Tsukuryno, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. The fighting is currently over.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attempts to force our units out of their defense lines near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelizavetivka. Fifteen clashes were completed, two are still ongoing.

Three firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. Russian invaders attacked near Novodanylivka.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on Russian territory. As of now, 14 air strikes involving 20 guided aerial bombs have been reported, - the General Staff noted.



There were no major changes in other areas.

