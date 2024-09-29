Denmark will finance more than 16 billion hryvnias for the purchase of arms for Ukraine from the Ukrainian defense industry

Denmark and Ukraine continue to purchase arms through the Ukrainian defense complex for a total of 4.2 billion Danish kroner (more than 16 billion UAH). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Defense Ministry.

1.3bn Danish kroner of the total amount was allocated by the Danish government, another 2.9bn Danish kroner will be financed from frozen Russian assets, which Denmark plans to cash in on behalf of the EU. The protocol on cooperation was signed during the visit of the Danish Minister of Defense to Kiev. Minister of Strategic Industries German Smetanin acted as a signatory on behalf of Ukraine.

The first weapons are expected to arrive at the front by the end of this year.

Earlier this year, Denmark completed a pilot project that funded 18 artillery pieces.

Denmark has transferred 40.7 million euros for the production of Bohdan air defense systems for Ukraine