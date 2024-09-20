Denmark has transferred 40.7 million euros for the production of Bohdan air defense systems for Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has received the first 40.7 million euros of the announced aid package from Denmark. The funds will be used for the production of 18 newest Ukrainian self-propelled artillery systems "Bohdan", Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, UNN reports .



"The first 40.7 million euros from the aid package from Denmark to Ukrainian production are already on the accounts of the Defense Ministry," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Denmark has allocated a total of 50 million euros for the production of 18 newest artillery and, most importantly, Ukrainian Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems.

"Denmark's example is a signal to all our partners about the importance of investing in the Ukrainian defense industry," Umerov said.

Recall

An official agreement on cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine was signed in June, and the agreement on the purchase of Ukrainian-made artillery shells is the first implementation of this project.