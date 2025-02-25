Zuzana 2 howitzer that Slovakia produces for Ukraine explode in Slovakia

The explosion at the military institute in Zagora, Slovakia, occurred during test firing from one of the new Zuzana 2 howitzers that Slovakia produces for Ukraine. This was reported by the Slovak edition of Denník N, according to UNN.

Details

According to the sources, it was tested before the final delivery to the customer.

Defense Minister Robert Kalinyak confirmed that the explosion occurred during test firing.

According to Kalinyak, the cause of the explosion is unknown, and the police are investigating.

"Whether it was a malfunction of powder charges, a malfunction of ammunition or the weapon system itself," the Defense Minister listed possible causes of the incident.

He reported the presence of two wounded technicians.

According to the Minister of Defense, both are conscious and in stable condition.

One of the men is in Borys hospital, the man with the most serious injuries is in Kramary hospital.

The explosion at the military and technical testing institute in Zagor took place this morning, after 8:00.

